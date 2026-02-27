It is a fundamentally different kind of institution – one whose rules, norms and accountability mechanisms are still being written

US President Donald Trump himself announced a US$10 billion US contribution, calling it a bargain compared to the cost of continued war. PHOTO: NYTIMES

WHEN US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace in October 2025, many dismissed it as theatrical diplomacy – another headline-grabbing gesture dressed up in superlatives.

As representatives from more than 40 nations gathered at the US Institute of Peace in Washington for the board’s inaugural meeting on Feb 19, it became harder to wave it away entirely. But it also became harder to take it entirely at face value.

What emerged from the day’s proceedings was a portrait of something genuinely unprecedented: an international body that is equal parts promising and problematic, visionary and vague.