The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Boards need to pay attention to their invisible balance sheet

When investors lose trust in a company, they also value it less

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    • Boards seldom destroy companies in a single meeting. They erode trust one choice at a time.
    • Boards seldom destroy companies in a single meeting. They erode trust one choice at a time. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Jeffery Tan

    Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    EVERY board meeting begins with numbers. Revenue, margins, cash flow and return on equity.

    Yet, the most valuable asset in many companies is missing from every financial statement: trust.

    Accounting standards do not recognise it as an asset. Markets do. Ask any chief executive who has watched a share price fall not because earnings disappointed, but because investors no longer believed what management told them.

    Board of DirectorsCorporate boardsThinking AloudReputational issues

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