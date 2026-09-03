Boards need to pay attention to their invisible balance sheet

THINKING ALOUD

When investors lose trust in a company, they also value it less

Boards seldom destroy companies in a single meeting. They erode trust one choice at a time. PHOTO: PIXABAY

EVERY board meeting begins with numbers. Revenue, margins, cash flow and return on equity.

Yet, the most valuable asset in many companies is missing from every financial statement: trust.

Accounting standards do not recognise it as an asset. Markets do. Ask any chief executive who has watched a share price fall not because earnings disappointed, but because investors no longer believed what management told them.