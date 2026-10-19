Boards should get ready to explain ‘why’ amid new SGX rules
Elucidation of choices may sharpen the judgment behind them
- SGX RegCo’s new disclosure rules require boards to explain more clearly the reasoning behind important choices while preserving room for commercial judgment. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
A BOARD paper can be carefully drafted, thoroughly reviewed and properly approved. Yet one question can remain unanswered through that process, and deserves more attention: Why is this the right decision for this company?
Knowing that shareholders will ask that question can improve the conversation before anyone votes.
That is the promise of Singapore Exchange Regulation’s (SGX RegCo) new disclosure rules, announced on Sep 23.
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