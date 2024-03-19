THE BOTTOM LINE ·
BOJ has hiked at last, but this tiny step is no lift-off

Daniel Moss Gearoid Reidy

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 5:28 pm
Almost a year into his leadership, BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda (above) has dismantled the paraphernalia erected by his predecessor.
PHOTO: AFP

Bank of Japan

JAPAN’S decision to jettison negative interest rates is rich in symbolism. Deflation, which dogged the economy for a generation, has been dispatched. Workers are finally enjoying meaningful wage increases. Policymakers are no longer required to be defensive when they explain their country’s outlook. After a few false dawns, the nation has climbed out of the hole it fell into after the property industry collapsed three decades ago. You might even think this marks the end of a certain exceptionalism.

The substance of the steps – Japan also did away with formally controlling long-term bond yields – warrants less champagne. The increase in the main rate is minuscule by the global standards...

Japan economy

The Bottom Line

