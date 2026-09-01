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Brics summit will put India’s diplomatic balancing act to the test

The schisms over the Iran crisis and calls to replace the US dollar will challenge the group’s unity

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    • With India as the current chair of Brics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to issue a powerful declaration focusing on issues such as Iran and global sanctions.
    • With India as the current chair of Brics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to issue a powerful declaration focusing on issues such as Iran and global sanctions. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THIS year’s Brics summit, which runs from Sep 12 to 13, should be a victory lap for Indian diplomacy on the global stage. Yet, it will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of his toughest challenges to date.

    This is because New Delhi chairs the group at a paradoxical moment for the club of emerging markets.

    Brics is growing in geopolitical weight. Core membership has expanded to 11 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, going by official Brics sources, although the kingdom has yet to confirm its status. 

    BRICSIndiaNarendra Modi

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