The Business Times
COMMENTARY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Budget 2026: With fiscal marksmanship now harder to achieve, tax changes need stronger justification

Amid growing uncertainty, it is safer to err on the side of fiscal caution – but the public will need to be convinced of this

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Janice Heng

Janice Heng

Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 06:29 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • From Covid-19 to Trump tariffs, the last decade has shown how suddenly economic shocks can happen.
    • From Covid-19 to Trump tariffs, the last decade has shown how suddenly economic shocks can happen. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The government announces a GST hike; ends up with an unexpectedly large fiscal surplus; and draws criticism. This describes not just this year’s Budget debate, nor just last year’s similar arguments, but an objection that goes back nearly two decades.

    Criticism of the government’s fiscal projections has come up in recent Budget debates – but is far from new.

    In Budget 2007, it was announced that the goods and services tax would be hiked to 7 per cent in July, from 5 per cent before. A year later, revised figures showed a S$6.4 billion surplus for the 2007 fiscal year, in contrast to the originally projected S$700 million deficit.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Budget 2026fiscal policy

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More