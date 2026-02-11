Navigating a more fractured trade environment requires a closer partnership between policy, capital and corporate enterprise

Singapore's strengths are in its role as a trusted hub for finance, digital trade and resilience, among others. PHOTO: ST

SINGAPORE Budget 2026 comes at a pivotal time. Despite greater geopolitical uncertainty, there are opportunities for companies here to expand overseas, but they need additional support and must have a risk-taking appetite.

To compete globally and seize new opportunities, these businesses will need more targeted support through financing, digital infrastructure and resilience frameworks.

This is especially so for sectors such as manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, energy and pharmaceuticals, which are likely to face stronger global headwinds in 2026.