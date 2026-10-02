Businesses need to detect online impersonations before customers do

THE BROAD VIEW

When an organisation’s identity is used to deceive, the damage can affect public confidence in its services

The Singapore Police Force disrupted 52,200 malicious websites in the first half of 2026, which shows the scale of online impersonation. PHOTO: ST

IN AUGUST, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said it detected and took down more than 500 websites impersonating the ministry and seven Home Team agencies. The sites copied official branding and publicly available content closely enough to potentially mislead users.

While investigators did not find evidence that the sites had been used for scams or phishing, and no government systems were compromised, the takedown still matters.

This episode exposes a gap in the familiar advice to verify suspicious messages through an official website. What if the website itself is the imitation?