The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Can brands truly measure feelings?

As hotels look to measure guest emotion as a litmus test of brand success, things start to get complicated

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    • “Feelings” are the new gold standard for hotel brands keen to measure success and ratchet up revenue. But the task remains elusive.
    • “Feelings” are the new gold standard for hotel brands keen to measure success and ratchet up revenue. But the task remains elusive. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Vijay Verghese

    Published Sat, Aug 15, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    IF A brand is synonymous with an emotion, how can it be measured? This is a question that continues to elude many.

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    HotelsHospitalityTravelBranding

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