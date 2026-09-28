The Business Times
business-time-50
COMMENTARY

Can CDL become a powerhouse in fund management?

Kudos to the company for sharing strategic plans with clear targets; other family-linked groups should too 

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 12:37 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • City Developments Limited faces an uphill task in its fund management ambitions.
    • City Developments Limited faces an uphill task in its fund management ambitions. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The father-son tussle between Kwek Leng Beng and Sherman Kwek for board control at City Developments Limited (CDL) that came out in public in late February 2025 was the talk of the town.

    Executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng took his son, group CEO Sherman Kwek, and several other board directors to court over an “attempted coup” allegedly aimed at seizing control of CDL’s board.

    Peace ensued with the elder Kwek discontinuing the legal action after days of a highly public spat. The octogenarian continued to serve as executive chairman, and his son, group CEO.

    CommentaryCity Developments Ltd (CDL)City DevelopmentsFund managementKwek Leng BengSherman KwekPropertyProperty developersSingapore propertySingapore REITs

    TRENDING NOW

    Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of MAS, says there will be a new Investment Management Track under ONE Pass.

    MAS allocates S$1.45 billion to five asset managers in third EQDP batch: Chee Hong Tat

    From left: CDL’s group chief financial officer Yiong Yim Ming; group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong; group CEO Sherman Kwek; group chief operating officer Kwek Eik Sheng; and chief investment officer Gerald Yong.

    ‘My grandfather’s legacy’: Sherman Kwek lays out three-year plan for CDL to drive returns

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek says that doing fund management well will ensure greater capital efficiency.

    CDL to hire dedicated CEO for fund management as it steps up push into private funds

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More