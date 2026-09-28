Can CDL become a powerhouse in fund management?

COMMENTARY

Kudos to the company for sharing strategic plans with clear targets; other family-linked groups should too

[SINGAPORE] The father-son tussle between Kwek Leng Beng and Sherman Kwek for board control at City Developments Limited (CDL) that came out in public in late February 2025 was the talk of the town.

Executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng took his son, group CEO Sherman Kwek, and several other board directors to court over an “attempted coup” allegedly aimed at seizing control of CDL’s board.

Peace ensued with the elder Kwek discontinuing the legal action after days of a highly public spat. The octogenarian continued to serve as executive chairman, and his son, group CEO.