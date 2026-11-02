Can the ECB prevent a French debt crisis?

France’s difficulties are testing Europe’s financial architecture

France’s fiscal weaknesses are longstanding, while persistent deficits, weak growth and political instability complicate adjustment. PHOTO: REUTERS

FRENCH 10-year government bond yields recently exceeded 5 per cent, while the gap over comparable German bond yields approached 174 basis points, the widest since 2011. Spreads also widened elsewhere in the euro area.

Moody’s decision on Oct 23 to retain France’s credit rating offered some relief, but its negative outlook on the country underscores continuing fiscal risks.

Can the European Central Bank (ECB) prevent France’s difficulties from becoming a wider European financial crisis?