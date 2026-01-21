The Business Times
HOCK LOCK SIEW
CDL may catch up with its soaring peers

The developer has been actively unlocking value, but is trading at a much steeper discount to RNAV than UOL

Ben Paul

Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • CDL is estimated to have monetised about S$2 billion of assets in 2025, according to a DBS report.
    [SINGAPORE] Back in February last year, the market was agog as a power struggle erupted at City Developments Ltd (CDL) following the controversial appointment of two independent directors. Less than a year on, the property group’s once-depressed shares are rising fast – and some analysts see “multiple tailwinds” lifting them much higher.

    What is behind all the excitement? One obvious factor is that interest rates have been softening. Another is that new home sales rose strongly last year, and are expected to remain resilient this year.

    Yet, the strongest driver of CDL’s share price might be the growing excitement in the market about its potential to unlock value and boost its profitability.

