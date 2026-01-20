Cement is hitting a wall. There’s no coming back

Prices are at their lowest in a decade, and factories are saddled with more than twice the capacity they need

Residential buildings being built in Beijing, China, which has driven the global cement market for three decades, and still accounts for nearly half of output. But the boom is now well and truly over. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHAT’S the most important commodity for modern civilisation? There’s a good argument that it’s not the ones we think about – oil, gas, copper, iron ore, gold – but something that’s ubiquitous and rarely grabs the attention of financial markets: concrete.

After water, it’s the substance we use most abundantly, with somewhere between 25 billion and 30 billion metric tonnes poured annually. That’s roughly three times as much as all the coal we dig up.

It’s also a major contributor to the world’s carbon footprint. Cement – the crucial mineral glue that holds concrete together, made from fire-treated limestone and clay – accounts for roughly 8 per cent of our annual emissions.