Changi leads the world. That is not the same as leading the decade

Singapore’s aviation ecosystem earns another set of superlatives. The harder questions lie beneath the headlines

Changi Airport retains its AAA+ rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 91.2 out of 100 – the highest of any airport brand worldwide. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE Brand Finance Airlines 50 2026 report lands with the reliable satisfaction of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) arrival: on time, well-presented and broadly confirming what the industry already suspects.

SIA climbs to 14th globally with a brand value of US$3.1 billion, up 12 per cent year on year. Changi Airport retains its AAA+ rating and a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.2 out of 100 – the highest of any airport brand worldwide.

The numbers are impressive. They are also, in important ways, insufficient.