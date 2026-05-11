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Changi leads the world. That is not the same as leading the decade

Singapore’s aviation ecosystem earns another set of superlatives. The harder questions lie beneath the headlines

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    • Changi Airport retains its AAA+ rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 91.2 out of 100 – the highest of any airport brand worldwide.
    • Changi Airport retains its AAA+ rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 91.2 out of 100 – the highest of any airport brand worldwide. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Linus Benjamin Bauer

    Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE Brand Finance Airlines 50 2026 report lands with the reliable satisfaction of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) arrival: on time, well-presented and broadly confirming what the industry already suspects.

    SIA climbs to 14th globally with a brand value of US$3.1 billion, up 12 per cent year on year. Changi Airport retains its AAA+ rating and a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.2 out of 100 – the highest of any airport brand worldwide.

    The numbers are impressive. They are also, in important ways, insufficient.

    AviationChangi AirportSingapore AirlinesLufthansaEmiratesQatar AirwaysEtihad

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