The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Cheering DBS’ stellar performance and Temasek’s dominance in economy, stock market

Success of Temasek’s Singapore portfolio companies helps rather than hurts local entrepreneurs

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Aug 25, 2026 · 12:45 PM
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    • Singaporeans should cheer when companies linked to Temasek, such as DBS, soar.
    • Singaporeans should cheer when companies linked to Temasek, such as DBS, soar. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Of late, Singapore’s largest company by market capitalisation DBS Group Holdings has been reporting a string of impressive results.

    For Q2, DBS’ net profit rose 9 per cent to a record S$3.08 billion, beating the S$2.88 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. 

    The bank raised its full-year guidance after record earnings in the first half, betting that strong momentum in wealth management and other fee-generating businesses will help offset pressure from lower interest rates. 

    TemasekDBSSingapore equitiesHock Lock Siew

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