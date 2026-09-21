The Business Times
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NEW GLOBAL ORDER

China is globalising its carbon market – and creating a win-win scenario for the world

The benefits for all would include foreign investments, technology transfer, jobs creation and lower emissions

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    • Carbon markets still remain fragmented by geography, regulation and eligibility rules.
    • Carbon markets still remain fragmented by geography, regulation and eligibility rules. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Alvin Lim &

    Tan Chin Hwee

    Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 12:30 PM

    CHINA built the world’s largest carbon market. Its next step should be to connect it to the world.

    Policymakers and business leaders gathered in Wuhan last week for the Two Lakes Dialogue and China Carbon Market Conference, with the future of China’s carbon market high on the agenda.

    Connecting China’s carbon market to the world may sound like a tall order at a time when trade barriers are rising, and climate cooperation is under strain.

    New Global OrderCarbon TradingCarbon MarketsChina

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