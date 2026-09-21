China is globalising its carbon market – and creating a win-win scenario for the world
The benefits for all would include foreign investments, technology transfer, jobs creation and lower emissions
- Carbon markets still remain fragmented by geography, regulation and eligibility rules. PHOTO: BT FILE
CHINA built the world’s largest carbon market. Its next step should be to connect it to the world.
Policymakers and business leaders gathered in Wuhan last week for the Two Lakes Dialogue and China Carbon Market Conference, with the future of China’s carbon market high on the agenda.
Connecting China’s carbon market to the world may sound like a tall order at a time when trade barriers are rising, and climate cooperation is under strain.
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