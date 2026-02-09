The Business Times
China’s energy future still runs on old technology

The country already has the power grid of the future; the problem is that it’s being used in a grossly inefficient manner

    • Solar panels are arranged to resemble a panda at a power plant in Datong. Even with a headlong renewables buildout, China's rising electricity consumption means that any shortfalls are met by coal generators. PHOTO: EPA

    David Fickling

    Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 02:38 PM

    FROM the way some talk about it, China sounds like a vision of a zero-carbon future: A clean utopia churning out millions of electric vehicles (EVs) and billions of solar panels, connected by bullet trains, high-voltage power lines and sparkling metro systems, powered by an endless expanse of photovoltaic farms and wind turbines.

    That portrait – of a solarpunk electrostate as rooted in the future of energy as the petrostates of the Gulf are wedded to the past – isn’t entirely wrong.

    China’s clean energy industry justifies most of the superlatives you could throw at it. But there’s still a troubling amount of 19th-century technology propping up this 21st-century reverie.

