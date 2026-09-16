The Business Times
business-time-50

Chipmaker stocks will weather any AI slowdown

There may be a lag between talk and action but don’t bet on it

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Bank of America analysts note sky-high memory costs – a key indicator of demand for the AI buildout – are unchanged.
    • Bank of America analysts note sky-high memory costs – a key indicator of demand for the AI buildout – are unchanged. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Dave Lee

    Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 04:20 PM

    ONE fear over the past few days is that an artificial-intelligence slowdown, whatever that looks like, might harm the stocks of chipmakers. If AI development takes a breather, the insatiable appetite that has propelled component makers to unprecedented heights would dissipate.

    Will AI companies still need all those data centres? The answer is yes. And then some.

    The 6 per cent drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index – which tracks the shares of top chipmakers like Nvidia and Intel – over the past five days, as AI doom fears have captured the news agenda, is an understandable reaction to the uncertainty created by hyperbolic but not entirely unwarranted talk of an AI-created catastrophe.

    Artificial IntelligenceData centresSemiconductorsStocks

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    As at Aug 31, around 180 million shares have been sold in total, Singtel and the CPF Board said on Sep 17.

    Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer

    Agmo CEO Tan Aik Keong’s unconventional rule is to “say yes first, then figure out how”.

    Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More