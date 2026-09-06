People care about clean air. Climate action starts there

As haze returns, the case for acting against pollution in the atmosphere and global warming sharpens

Singapore’s 2015 haze produced losses in tourism, hospitality, retail and entertainment, as footfall collapsed. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s sky has just sent us a warning.

On Sep 4, the National Environment Agency reported that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reached 104 in central Singapore. A PSI between 101 and 200 is considered “unhealthy”, and it is the first time since October 2023 the reading has hit that level.

Dry conditions had intensified hot spots over Sumatra and Kalimantan, while south-eastern winds could carry smoke from southern Sumatra.