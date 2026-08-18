Climate change is here. Trying to mitigate it is no longer enough
It is no longer about preventing tomorrow’s crises, but adapting for today’s realities
- Across Asia, extreme heatwaves have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, leading to mounting heat-related deaths. PHOTO: REUTERS
EVERY year, the world breaks another climate record. Temperatures climb higher. Floods become more destructive. Wildfires grow more intense. Heatwaves last longer.
Across Europe and Asia, extreme heatwaves have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, leading to mounting heat-related deaths. In June 2026, France recorded 5,764 more heatwave-related deaths than usual, the highest excess mortality rate during a heatwave in the country since 2003.
Climate change is no longer tomorrow’s problem – it is today’s reality.
TRENDING NOW
When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?
Koh Brothers Eco Engineering faces up to S$57.6 million in potential legal liabilities
Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry
DayOne secures S$530 million green loan from DBS, OCBC and UOB for Singapore data centre