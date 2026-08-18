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Climate change is here. Trying to mitigate it is no longer enough

It is no longer about preventing tomorrow’s crises, but adapting for today’s realities

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    • Across Asia, extreme heatwaves have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, leading to mounting heat-related deaths.
    • Across Asia, extreme heatwaves have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, leading to mounting heat-related deaths. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Euston Quah and Eugene Or

    Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    EVERY year, the world breaks another climate record. Temperatures climb higher. Floods become more destructive. Wildfires grow more intense. Heatwaves last longer. 

    Across Europe and Asia, extreme heatwaves have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, leading to mounting heat-related deaths. In June 2026, France recorded 5,764 more heatwave-related deaths than usual, the highest excess mortality rate during a heatwave in the country since 2003.

    Climate change is no longer tomorrow’s problem – it is today’s reality.

    Climate-related financial disclosuresClimate policyClimate changeClimate financing

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