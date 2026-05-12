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NEW GLOBAL ORDER
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The collision of imbalances shaping a more contested world – and why tariffs are not the answer

Uneven gains and strategic tensions are driving politics and fuelling scepticism towards globalisation

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    • US President Donald Trump's positions have forced into focus a collision of economic, trade and strategic imbalances that are reshaping the global order, says the writer.
    • US President Donald Trump's positions have forced into focus a collision of economic, trade and strategic imbalances that are reshaping the global order, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Warren Fernandez

    Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WASHINGTON’S tariff wars have slipped from the headlines, overshadowed by the continuing crisis in Iran and the wider Middle East. Yet, the clock is ticking towards a July deadline, when current tariff pauses are due to expire.

    Investigations launched under Section 301 of US trade law against various countries, including Singapore, are expected to conclude, potentially paving the way for higher tariffs to be reimposed.

    US President Donald Trump continues to present tariffs as the antidote to America’s economic ills. But this reflects a confusion over symptoms, causes and cures.

    New Global OrderGeopoliticsTrump tariffsGlobal economy

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