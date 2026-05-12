The collision of imbalances shaping a more contested world – and why tariffs are not the answer

Uneven gains and strategic tensions are driving politics and fuelling scepticism towards globalisation

US President Donald Trump's positions have forced into focus a collision of economic, trade and strategic imbalances that are reshaping the global order, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON’S tariff wars have slipped from the headlines, overshadowed by the continuing crisis in Iran and the wider Middle East. Yet, the clock is ticking towards a July deadline, when current tariff pauses are due to expire.

Investigations launched under Section 301 of US trade law against various countries, including Singapore, are expected to conclude, potentially paving the way for higher tariffs to be reimposed.

US President Donald Trump continues to present tariffs as the antidote to America’s economic ills. But this reflects a confusion over symptoms, causes and cures.