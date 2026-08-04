For a competitive circular economy, Singapore should measure what matters
Recycling rates alone offer an incomplete picture of resource efficiency
- Recyclables being sorted at Alba E-Waste Smart Recycling in Tuas. Recycling rates show how much material is recovered relative to waste generated, but say little about the quality of that material, for example. PHOTO: BT FILE
SINGAPORE recently announced that it would review its Zero Waste Masterplan, including how annual waste statistics should reflect progress in reducing, reusing, recycling and disposing of waste.
This is an opportunity to improve not only environmental reporting, but also the way policymakers and businesses assess resource efficiency.
Recycling rates are useful, but are an incomplete metric. They show how much material is recovered relative to waste generated, yet reveal little about the quality of that material, the energy needed to recover it or whether it can substitute for virgin feedstock.
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