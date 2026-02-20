The Business Times
Corporate investigations: a test of mettle for Singapore boards

How directors respond to allegations of misconduct can signal leadership and restore trust

    • Under the new disclosure-based regime led by Singapore Exchange Regulation, boards no longer have the luxury of handling such discoveries quietly. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Wallace Lee and Justin Lim

    Published Fri, Feb 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE start of 2026 has been marked by a sobering sense of deja vu for Singapore’s banking and corporate community. A recent high-profile insolvency involving duplicate financing has reignited concerns about the fragility of asset-backed lending.

    In the wake of the Autobahn case, creditors face significant losses from an alleged scheme where the same inventory was pledged to multiple lenders, bypassing traditional checks. This case serves as a reality check for boards: it demonstrates that despite tighter regulations, wrongful and dishonest conduct involving management is expected to persist.

    For directors, the timing of this exposure is critical. Under the new disclosure-based regime led by Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), boards no longer have the luxury of handling such discoveries quietly.

    Corporate governanceBoard of DirectorsFraudSingapore law

