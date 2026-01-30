The two are alleged to have falsified a receipt from a car distributor to show that payment had been made

Autobahn Rent A Car and 18 other companies, including Shariot (above), owe more than S$300 million to debtors, which include the local banks DBS, OCBC and UOB. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] A pair of directors and shareholders of Autobahn Rent A Car and its related companies were on Friday (Jan 30) charged in court with abetting by engaging in conspiracy with each other to commit forgery for cheating.

The charge sheets for the two – Tan Boon Kee, also known as Roy Tan, and Sanjay Kumar Rai – stated that around Nov 6, 2025, they had instructed their staff to make a forged receipt using the letterhead of Hyundai distributor Komoco Motors.

The forgery was to make it appear that payment for 10 Hyundai Kona cars had been made in full, when it in fact had not.

The two are currently in remand and District Judge Brenda Tan approved a prosecutor’s application for them to be remanded for another week.

The pair are being represented by Clarence Lun of Fervent Chambers.

Under the Penal Code, the offence of forgery for cheating comes with a fine and up to 10 years in jail.

Faked receipt

In November 2025, Autobahn Rent A Car and 18 other companies were revealed to owe more than S$300 million to various debtors, including local banks DBS, OCBC, UOB.

The group failed to obtain a moratorium and scheme of arrangement to restructure its business on Dec 26, 2025. It filed an appeal, but withdrew it shortly after. On Jan 6, 2026, Autobahn Rent A Car suspended its business.

On Jan 9, Singapore’s High Court imposed a freezing order to prevent the two from disposing related assets.

In court filings pertaining to that order, creditors alleged bad faith, fraud and forgery on the part of Autobahn and its representatives.

The credits included Komoco Motors, which alleged double financing by Autobahn.

Autobahn had bought 10 Hyundai Kona cars from Komoco in 2025 under hire-purchase financing, with a downpayment of S$23,000 and a loan of S$204,619 for each vehicle.

Double financing, a form of fraud, entails obtaining a second loan on a vehicle which is already under an existing loan. This is commonly executed through the forgery of documents intended to prove that the initial financier had already been paid.

After Komoco did not receive payment, it found out that Autobahn had entered into separate hire-purchase agreements for the 10 cars with another company, Golden Charter.

Golden Charter provided a receipt of payment from Autobahn, allegedly from Komoco, but the company said it did not issue the receipt and believed it was forged.

Borneo Motors, the distributor for Toyota in Singapore, made similar allegations, saying that there were receipts issued to six financial institutions showing that Borneo had been fully paid for some vehicles when it had not.