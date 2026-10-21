The Business Times
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The cost of keeping Hong Kong and Singapore financially open

Banks can withdraw from business that is costly to verify, but financial centres ultimately bear the impact

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    • For banks, checking whether a payment carries sanctions risk is costly, partly because warning signs can be difficult to interpret.
    • For banks, checking whether a payment carries sanctions risk is costly, partly because warning signs can be difficult to interpret. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Ramkishen S Rajan

    Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    ON OCT 1, the US Treasury designated Russia’s A7 payment network as a significant transnational criminal organisation, adding to sanctions already imposed on A7 entities in August 2025.

    Washington cited alleged assistance to Iran and its proxies, which A7 denies.

    The case raises a broader question about how banks can keep legitimate customers connected when the origins of a payment are difficult to establish.

    BankingFinancial centresSanctionsSingaporeHong Kong

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