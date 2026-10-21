The cost of keeping Hong Kong and Singapore financially open

Banks can withdraw from business that is costly to verify, but financial centres ultimately bear the impact

For banks, checking whether a payment carries sanctions risk is costly, partly because warning signs can be difficult to interpret. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

ON OCT 1, the US Treasury designated Russia’s A7 payment network as a significant transnational criminal organisation, adding to sanctions already imposed on A7 entities in August 2025.

Washington cited alleged assistance to Iran and its proxies, which A7 denies.

The case raises a broader question about how banks can keep legitimate customers connected when the origins of a payment are difficult to establish.