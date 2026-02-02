The Business Times
THINKING ALOUD
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Could BYD’s best days be behind it?

As EV incentives here wind down, insiders know the carmaker can’t stay on top forever

Summarise
    • BYD has been more successful than anyone else at capitalising on the clean-air incentives and tax breaks that have done so much to buoy EV sales, the writer notes.
    • BYD has been more successful than anyone else at capitalising on the clean-air incentives and tax breaks that have done so much to buoy EV sales, the writer notes. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leow Ju-Len

    Published Mon, Feb 2, 2026 · 09:15 AM

    [SINGAPORE] BYD ended 2025 right where it started, in the top spot on the sales charts here. There is much to unpack beneath that simple stat, however.

    All through last year, it looked unstoppable, reporting higher month-on-month sales without fail. It eventually snagged 21.3 per cent of the market and grew its volume 80 per cent. In Singapore, it became the first brand to sell more than 10,000 cars in a year since the 2020s began.

    Remarkably, only five car companies control two-thirds of the Singapore market, and belonging to the BYD fold has been rewarding for its five retailers; such is the brand’s volume that being one of its sub-dealers can mean outselling the distributors of established names such as Audi, Hyundai or Volvo.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Thinking AloudBYDElectric vehiclesSingaporeTax incentives

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More