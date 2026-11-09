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THE LEVEL GROUND

Could more homeowners bypass using agents to sell their properties?

HDB’s resale flat listing service helps owners market their units independently

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 11:21 AM
    • Singapore’s property agent population might shrink if more owners bypass using agents to market resale homes.
    • Singapore’s property agent population might shrink if more owners bypass using agents to market resale homes. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Over recent years, private home and Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices have risen strongly.

    Doubtless, higher housing prices islandwide cheers many residents who are homeowners.

    Steeper home prices can also benefit property agents as higher prices may translate into fatter sales commission per transaction.

    The Level GroundProperty agentsHDBprivate home salesHousingSingapore residential propertyResidentialURAPropNex

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