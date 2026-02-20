The dating game: Why a CapitaLand-Mapletree merger could turn into a marriage of inconvenience
A union of the two Temasek stalwarts would essentially bring together two different souls who have little cultural DNA in common
- CapitaLand Investment CEO Lee Chee Koon says any potential merger might take time and must make strategic sense. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
EVEN as the “China Dragon” breathed fire across the balance sheet of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) with a bruising S$142 million net loss for the second half-year ended Dec 31, 2025, group CEO Lee Chee Koon at the briefing last Wednesday (Feb 11) offered a metaphor more along romantic lines than one on corporate manoeuvring.
Fending off rising speculation about a mega-merger with Mapletree Investments, he said to a crowd of journalists and analysts: “It’s like dating.
“Sometimes you get married in a month, sometimes you take a few years, and sometimes when you are almost going to get married, you decide that you cannot (go through with it).”
