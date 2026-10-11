The Business Times
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MARK TO MARKET

DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

The recent sell-off may not have been about the micro fundamentals of the 3 banks but a broader repricing of risk

Summarise
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Oct 11, 2026 · 10:00 PM
    • OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.
    • OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] When the US Federal Reserve hiked rates in September, some analysts said the move might help support net interest margins (NIMs) at DBS, OCBC and UOB.

    Less than a month on, the most influential voices in the market are now predicting that tighter monetary conditions may actually weigh on the profitability of the three banks – and drive their share prices lower.

    Notably, Citi warned last week of “misplaced optimism” surrounding higher interest rates as it lowered its earnings forecasts for OCBC, and downgraded its rating on the stock from “neutral” to “sell” – with a price target of S$27.50.

    Mark to MarketDBSOCBCUOBSingapore banksSingapore StocksSingapore stock marketStraits Times Index

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