Defence is becoming Asia’s next industrial policy

THE BOTTOM LINE

The push for defence indigenisation and exports will boost growth, but more spending demands fiscal discipline

While Japan is still a small player, its decision to relax defence export restrictions is set to open new markets for Japanese defence contractors. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIA is in the middle of its biggest defence build-up in a generation.

While security is the primary motivating force, defence is also emerging as the region’s next industrial policy in a strategic bet that military spending can seed domestic champions, open export markets and generate technology spillovers.

Over the three decades following the end of the Cold War, Asia reaped a “peace dividend”, as defence spending fell from 3 to 4 per cent of gross domestic product in the 1980s to below 2 per cent by the 2010s.