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THE BOTTOM LINE

Defence is becoming Asia’s next industrial policy

The push for defence indigenisation and exports will boost growth, but more spending demands fiscal discipline

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    • While Japan is still a small player, its decision to relax defence export restrictions is set to open new markets for Japanese defence contractors.
    • While Japan is still a small player, its decision to relax defence export restrictions is set to open new markets for Japanese defence contractors. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Sonal Varma

    Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 06:20 PM

    ASIA is in the middle of its biggest defence build-up in a generation.

    While security is the primary motivating force, defence is also emerging as the region’s next industrial policy in a strategic bet that military spending can seed domestic champions, open export markets and generate technology spillovers.

    Over the three decades following the end of the Cold War, Asia reaped a “peace dividend”, as defence spending fell from 3 to 4 per cent of gross domestic product in the 1980s to below 2 per cent by the 2010s.

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