The dividend of discipline – why I chose service over solitude
Returning to work without the pressure of advancement comes with a quiet joy, especially in public service
- While my peers chased the latest lifestyle upgrades, I saw every increment as “fuel” for my future freedom, saving and investing as much as possible, says the writer. PHOTO: ST
MY UNDERSTANDING of economics did not come from a textbook; it started at the breakfast table. In my household, “enough” was a moving target.
I vividly remember my siblings and I seated at the table before school, watching my mother carefully portion out bread because we did not have a full loaf to go around.
We each received one-and-a-half slices of roti – a precise fraction that taught me early on that every resource must be accounted for and nothing should be wasted.
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