The dividend of discipline – why I chose service over solitude

SWITCHING LANES

Returning to work without the pressure of advancement comes with a quiet joy, especially in public service

While my peers chased the latest lifestyle upgrades, I saw every increment as “fuel” for my future freedom, saving and investing as much as possible, says the writer. PHOTO: ST

MY UNDERSTANDING of economics did not come from a textbook; it started at the breakfast table. In my household, “enough” was a moving target.

I vividly remember my siblings and I seated at the table before school, watching my mother carefully portion out bread because we did not have a full loaf to go around.

We each received one-and-a-half slices of roti – a precise fraction that taught me early on that every resource must be accounted for and nothing should be wasted.