Dogged interest: Corporate buyers unleashed on animal health market
Despite high-profile acquisitions in Singapore’s vet sector, risk of monopoly may be all bark and no bite
- Observers believe that there is a limit to how much Singapore’s vet clinics can be consolidated, considering the size of the market. IMAGE: TEOH YI CHIE, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE
[SINGAPORE] Keep his clinic independent or join a corporate network? Veteran veterinary surgeon Ryan Leong had already faced this decision once before.
In 2024, the four-clinic chain Pets Avenue, which had begun with a single branch co-founded by Dr Leong in 2015, was sold by his business partner to American pet-care giant Mars.
In November, Mars came back with an interest in Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic and Referrals, a clinic and surgical referrals practice that Dr Leong had set up in Telok Kurau earlier that year.
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