The Business Times
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Dogged interest: Corporate buyers unleashed on animal health market

Despite high-profile acquisitions in Singapore’s vet sector, risk of monopoly may be all bark and no bite

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Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • Observers believe that there is a limit to how much Singapore’s vet clinics can be consolidated, considering the size of the market.
    • Observers believe that there is a limit to how much Singapore’s vet clinics can be consolidated, considering the size of the market. IMAGE: TEOH YI CHIE, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE

    [SINGAPORE] Keep his clinic independent or join a corporate network? Veteran veterinary surgeon Ryan Leong had already faced this decision once before.

    In 2024, the four-clinic chain Pets Avenue, which had begun with a single branch co-founded by Dr Leong in 2015, was sold by his business partner to American pet-care giant Mars.

    In November, Mars came back with an interest in Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic and Referrals, a clinic and surgical referrals practice that Dr Leong had set up in Telok Kurau earlier that year.

    BrunchPrivate equityAnimalsSingapore SMEs

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