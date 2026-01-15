The Business Times
PERSPECTIVE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

The economics of regime change

Lessons from history for Venezuela and Iran

Summarise
    • Nearly seven in 10 Venezuelans believe their livelihoods will improve over the next year, after the US' capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
    • Nearly seven in 10 Venezuelans believe their livelihoods will improve over the next year, after the US' capture of President Nicolas Maduro. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Sat, Jan 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    REGIME change is often viewed as an economic turning point.

    Impoverished by years of fiscal indiscipline, price controls and state decay, nearly seven in 10 Venezuelans believe their livelihoods will improve over the next year now that America has deposed their feckless leader, Nicolas Maduro.

    Many Iranians bravely protesting against their theocratic rulers over sinking living standards must harbour similar hopes. Yet, even though political moments can arrive abruptly, as Maduro and the ayatollahs have learned, economic outcomes take longer to adjust.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GeopoliticsEconomicsPoliticsVenezuelaIranTrump administrationMyanmar

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More