Electric car sales are booming. That means trouble ahead
Some dealers can break even without selling a single car. Not for long
- The market in Singapore is capped by the Certificate of Entitlement supply, so sales are inherently a zero-sum game. PHOTO: BT FILE
THE Singapore Motorshow 2026 kicked off on Jan 8 with the usual bustle and optimism.
Now that the lights are off and the cars have been wheeled out, dealerships will be doing what they always do after the event: tallying sales, comparing notes and working out whether 2026 has gotten off to a strong start for them.
But this year’s show foretold a coming drought that will starve the industry of cash flow. A record number of electric vehicles (EVs) made their debut, in line with huge momentum for battery power; EVs accounted for nearly half of registrations in 2025, an all-time high.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.