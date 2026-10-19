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THE LEVEL GROUND

En bloc sales of old condos: Offer affected owners ABSD concessions when buying replacement homes

Lower consent thresholds can help in ageing developments’ collective sales, but owners may need more sweeteners 

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 12:50 PM
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    • ABSD can pose a huge obstacle for an owner who wants to buy a replacement home after an en bloc sale.
    • ABSD can pose a huge obstacle for an owner who wants to buy a replacement home after an en bloc sale. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Given Singapore’s land scarcity, urban renewal is “not merely desirable, but really imperative”, Minister for Law Edwin Tong told Parliament on Sep 8.

    With various changes to the Land Titles (Strata) Act passed in Parliament that day, owners of older property developments face lower consent thresholds for en bloc sales to encourage the building of newer developments to replace ageing ones.  

    Developments aged 40 to 59 years will require 70 per cent consent for a collective sale, while those aged 60 years and up will need 65 per cent.

    Collective saleSingapore residential propertyResidentialHousingProperty developersThe Level Ground

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