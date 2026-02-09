Jeffery Epstein’s ability to operate for decades, despite credible allegations, points to failures across multiple institutions

The Epstein files are not just about one man’s crimes, they are a mirror reflecting deeper problems with how power operates in society, and a test of whether accountability truly applies to everyone. PHOTO: NYTIMES

THE recent release of more court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has reignited urgent conversations about power, privilege and justice in America.

These files, unsealed through ongoing legal proceedings connected to a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, reveal a disturbing web of connections between the convicted sex offender and numerous high-profile individuals across politics, business and entertainment.

While the documents vary in their implications – ranging from flight logs to deposition testimony to witness statements – they collectively underscore a troubling pattern: how wealth and influence can shield wrongdoing from scrutiny for far too long.