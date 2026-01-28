Europe’s best tools for countering Trump

The bloc is poorly positioned for a tit-for-tat tariff war with the US, but a more targeted strategy could work

Given that the US and the EU have the world’s most robust and important economic relationship, a transatlantic trade war would be very costly for both sides. ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS

NOW that US President Donald Trump has climbed down from his demand to “own” Greenland, an imminent trade war between the US and the European Union has been averted. But there is little reason to think that the Trump administration will not find more reasons to coerce and antagonise Europe, including with renewed tariff threats. However, contrary to the Trump administration’s narrative, EU leaders have options to push back.

Given that the US and the EU have the world’s most robust and important economic relationship, comprising not only high volumes of merchandise trade but also copious exchanges of services and capital, a transatlantic trade war would be very costly for both sides.

But because European exporters depend more on the US market than American exporters do on Europe, the EU would probably have a harder time coping with escalating tit-for-tat tariffs, likely provoking resistance from the EU’s most exposed countries.