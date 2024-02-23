Explaining Americans’ pessimism about a strong economy

The US consumer price index was 16 per cent higher in January 2024 than it was three years earlier. This has reinforced the narrative that, even as inflation dissipates, its legacy of higher prices is reducing households’ real incomes and thus their standard of living.

[CAMBRIDGE] The United States is in unusually good economic shape nowadays – no recession in sight. But it seems to be enduring a “vibecession”: public-opinion surveys show broad dissatisfaction with the economy and US President Joe Biden’s stewardship. What explains this disconnect between performance and perception? At least six answers – some far more credible than others – have been advanced.

The first is that there is no disconnect at all; the positive economic indicators are wrong or misleading, and the true state of the US economy is as poor as public opinion indicates. This explanation is simply wrong. While any given number can be subject to measurement error, a wide variety...