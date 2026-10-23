The Business Times
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Cabin fever: Airlines are rushing to refurbish plane interiors, but will their bets pay off?

The focus is on whether such moves will boost carriers’ competitiveness – and if customers will pay the price

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 03:30 PM
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    • Numerous airlines have embarked on or announced makeovers for their aircraft interiors in recent years.
    • Numerous airlines have embarked on or announced makeovers for their aircraft interiors in recent years. IMAGE: HO YAN HAO, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) will soon pull the cover off its highly anticipated next-generation cabin products, which are part of its S$1.1 billion retrofit programme for 41 aircraft.

    The launch is in line with a broader industry overhaul – what airline reviewer Aaron Wong, who runs travel hacks website The MileLion, describes as an “aviation arms race”.

    SIA aside, Emirates, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Cathay Pacific and other airlines have also embarked on or announced makeovers for their aircraft interiors in recent years. Some carriers are splashing out as much as US$7 billion on modern features and cutting-edge technology.

    BrunchSingapore AirlinesAviationAircraftEmiratesCathay Pacific

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