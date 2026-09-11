The Business Times
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Shop till they drop: E-commerce platforms fight for share of maturing South-east Asian market

The focus is shifting from discounts and subsidies to engagement and content

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 03:30 PM
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    • Social and live commerce, as well as AI, are reshaping how consumers find and decide on purchases, says Bain’s Willy Chang.
    • Social and live commerce, as well as AI, are reshaping how consumers find and decide on purchases, says Bain’s Willy Chang. GRAPHIC: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The early e-commerce experience was all about discounts and subsidies.

    But, as the sector matures, e-commerce platforms in South-east Asia are no longer competing on price for market share.

    While price remains a critical factor, the landscape has shifted towards “competing on engagement and content”, says Willy Chang, a partner at Bain.

    E-commerceShopeeLazadaTikTokSouth-east AsiaBrunch

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