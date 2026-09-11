Shop till they drop: E-commerce platforms fight for share of maturing South-east Asian market
The focus is shifting from discounts and subsidies to engagement and content
- Social and live commerce, as well as AI, are reshaping how consumers find and decide on purchases, says Bain’s Willy Chang. GRAPHIC: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT
[SINGAPORE] The early e-commerce experience was all about discounts and subsidies.
But, as the sector matures, e-commerce platforms in South-east Asia are no longer competing on price for market share.
While price remains a critical factor, the landscape has shifted towards “competing on engagement and content”, says Willy Chang, a partner at Bain.
TRENDING NOW
True Fitness, True Yoga close all outlets; liquidators start winding-up process
‘A bank should ask questions’: Five DBS accounts linked to Jho Low associate in 1MDB case
Ng family’s Far East group sells Watten Estate property for S$84.2 million to Aurum Land
What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief