Shop till they drop: E-commerce platforms fight for share of maturing South-east Asian market

BRUNCH

The focus is shifting from discounts and subsidies to engagement and content

Social and live commerce, as well as AI, are reshaping how consumers find and decide on purchases, says Bain’s Willy Chang. GRAPHIC: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT

[SINGAPORE] The early e-commerce experience was all about discounts and subsidies.

But, as the sector matures, e-commerce platforms in South-east Asia are no longer competing on price for market share.

While price remains a critical factor, the landscape has shifted towards “competing on engagement and content”, says Willy Chang, a partner at Bain.