The Business Times
business-time-50
MARK TO MARKET

Fed chair Warsh’s hawkish Jackson Hole turn favours soaring banks over struggling S-Reits

Rising bond yields may reach a tipping point that chokes off growth and deflates richly priced blue chips

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Aug 30, 2026 · 08:19 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Fed chair Kevin Warsh says that the US central bank’s predominant focus “should be on prices”.
    • Fed chair Kevin Warsh says that the US central bank’s predominant focus “should be on prices”. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] In the end, market watchers seemed to interpret US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh’s much-awaited speech on Friday (Aug 28) as a curtain-raiser for a September rate hike.

    This was somewhat ironic, given his reluctance to provide any forward guidance on the Fed’s rate moves, but it was arguably a positive outcome for the markets in the short term.

    Much could now depend on whether the Fed follows through, and leaves the market with no doubt that it is committed to keeping a lid on US inflation.

    Mark to MarketUS Federal ReserveInterest ratesSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksSingapore banksS-ReitsSingapore REITs

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    While the Min Aung Hlaing government controls major cities and the central apparatus of the state, it reflects stability, not a stalemate.

    Can capital trust Myanmar again?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (left) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

    Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

    Glencore said earlier in August that its exposure to Radiant World was “well below” US$500 million

    Glencore books US$480 million provision covering entire Radiant World exposure: sources

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More