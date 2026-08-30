Fed chair Warsh’s hawkish Jackson Hole turn favours soaring banks over struggling S-Reits

MARK TO MARKET

Rising bond yields may reach a tipping point that chokes off growth and deflates richly priced blue chips

Fed chair Kevin Warsh says that the US central bank’s predominant focus “should be on prices”. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] In the end, market watchers seemed to interpret US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh’s much-awaited speech on Friday (Aug 28) as a curtain-raiser for a September rate hike.

This was somewhat ironic, given his reluctance to provide any forward guidance on the Fed’s rate moves, but it was arguably a positive outcome for the markets in the short term.

Much could now depend on whether the Fed follows through, and leaves the market with no doubt that it is committed to keeping a lid on US inflation.