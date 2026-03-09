Mentorship can change the trajectory of another’s career

When you give your time, network and hard-won perspective to someone at a critical juncture in their career or life, what you receive is a multiplier, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

GIVE to gain – this year’s International Women’s Day theme is far more profound than a campaign slogan.

It is the most honest definition of mentorship I have encountered in over two decades of leading and building organisations and – perhaps most meaningfully – watching people grow into the leaders they did not yet know they could become.

Over the years, what I have learnt, unequivocally, is that the returns on mentorship are not linear. They compound. And the case for giving generously, early and consistently is a strategic one.