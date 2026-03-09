The Business Times
THE BOTTOM LINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Give to gain: the leadership investment with the highest returns

Mentorship can change the trajectory of another’s career

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • When you give your time, network and hard-won perspective to someone at a critical juncture in their career or life, what you receive is a multiplier, says the writer.
    • When you give your time, network and hard-won perspective to someone at a critical juncture in their career or life, what you receive is a multiplier, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Chong Ee Rong

    Published Mon, Mar 9, 2026 · 06:17 PM

    GIVE to gain – this year’s International Women’s Day theme is far more profound than a campaign slogan.

    It is the most honest definition of mentorship I have encountered in over two decades of leading and building organisations and – perhaps most meaningfully – watching people grow into the leaders they did not yet know they could become.

    Over the years, what I have learnt, unequivocally, is that the returns on mentorship are not linear. They compound. And the case for giving generously, early and consistently is a strategic one.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Women in businessLeadershipBusiness management

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More