The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Go ahead, let AI write your performance review

The yearly exercise, a farce in many instances, can finally be treated as one

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    • For all the impressive strides the technology has made, large language models still make both the abysmal and the outstanding sound uncannily similar.
    • For all the impressive strides the technology has made, large language models still make both the abysmal and the outstanding sound uncannily similar. IMAGE: REUTERS
    Joyce Hooi

    Joyce Hooi

    Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THERE are few things more artificial than an annual performance review, so it really was a matter of time before artificial intelligence was drafted into this ritualistic ordeal.

    Disney, for instance, is encouraging employees to use AI tools to prepare their annual reviews and generate their goals, even providing sample chatbot prompts for the purpose, Business Insider reported in late September.

    The company is not alone. Managers at Citi use AI to draft evaluation reports on their underlings, while Boston Consulting Group says its AI tool has cut performance review-writing time by 40 per cent.

    Artificial IntelligenceWork Culture

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