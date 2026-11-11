Gold has tumbled. The world hasn’t become less volatile
Geopolitical uncertainty and Asia’s gold hub ambitions underscore the metal’s appeal
- Anyone who bought gold near its peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe-haven asset can be volatile. PHOTO: ST
GOLD has had a rough few months. After surging past US$5,400 an ounce at the start of this year, it has retreated to around US$4,000.
Anyone who bought near the peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe haven can be volatile.
Contrary to what its movement implies, the world has hardly become safer or less volatile.