Gold has tumbled. The world hasn’t become less volatile

Geopolitical uncertainty and Asia’s gold hub ambitions underscore the metal’s appeal

Anyone who bought gold near its peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe-haven asset can be volatile. PHOTO: ST

GOLD has had a rough few months. After surging past US$5,400 an ounce at the start of this year, it has retreated to around US$4,000.

Anyone who bought near the peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe haven can be volatile.

Contrary to what its movement implies, the world has hardly become safer or less volatile.