The Business Times
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Gold has tumbled. The world hasn’t become less volatile

Geopolitical uncertainty and Asia’s gold hub ambitions underscore the metal’s appeal

Summarise
    • Anyone who bought gold near its peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe-haven asset can be volatile.
    • Anyone who bought gold near its peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe-haven asset can be volatile. PHOTO: ST

    Frankie Ho

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    GOLD has had a rough few months. After surging past US$5,400 an ounce at the start of this year, it has retreated to around US$4,000.

    Anyone who bought near the peak has been reminded that even a traditional safe haven can be volatile.

    Contrary to what its movement implies, the world has hardly become safer or less volatile.

    GoldCNMC GoldminePrecious metals

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