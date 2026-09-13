The Business Times
business-time-50
MARK TO MARKET

Gold, RTOs, wind energy: While new listings are floundering, other issuers are finding their way

It seems unlikely investors will be eager to take their chances with IPOs of untested issuers in the rest of the year

Summarise
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Sep 13, 2026 · 09:25 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • High gold prices have elevated CNMC Goldmine, Aspial Lifestyle and MoneyMax from Catalist to the mainboard this year.
    • High gold prices have elevated CNMC Goldmine, Aspial Lifestyle and MoneyMax from Catalist to the mainboard this year. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] While writing the Mark To Market column last week about Fu Yu Corporation seeking to transfer its listing from the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to Catalist, I was intrigued to learn that no less than half a dozen companies have moved in the opposite direction this year.

    Why is that relevant? For one thing, only five issuers have obtained primary listings on the mainboard this year in conjunction with an initial public offering.

    Of those five issuers, only EGP Energy Corp is currently above water. The other four – UI Boustead Reit, JustCo, Foundation Healthcare and All-Link Air and Sea – were trading below their respective IPO prices at the end of last week.

    Mark to MarketSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksIPOReverse takeover

    TRENDING NOW

    As semiconductor-related firms invest in advanced manufacturing, the gap between Tampines cleanrooms and Shenton Way ticker tape is narrowing quickly.

    Beyond Nvidia: How Singapore is earning its place in the semiconductor value chain

    The 10-year government bond yield is relatively lower in Singapore at 2.36%, compared with the 5.2% in Australia and the UK and about 4.9% in the US.

    S-Reits an ‘oasis of calm’ amid global bond yield surge: UOBKH

    Marco Pagliara, head of emerging markets at Deutsche Bank Private Bank, says Singapore is one of the lender’s largest wealth-booking centres outside Germany.

    Deutsche Bank’s private bank seeks experienced wealth teams for deeper push into Asia

    Bali’s property market has been on a tear since the pandemic, with the tourism rebound and strong foreign demand driving prices higher.

    Can Bali swop beach capital for global capital without the skyscrapers?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More