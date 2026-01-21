The Greenland crisis is a warning for East Asia

Implications of Trump’s Atlantic ambitions extend towards the Pacific

If territorial disputes and coercive diplomacy become normalised in Arctic waters, similar dynamics could emerge in the South China Sea and East China Sea. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Greenland crisis represents far more than a transatlantic dispute. For US allies in East Asia – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – President Donald Trump’s territorial ambitions provide evidence that they can no longer rely on the US for protection. What began as outlandish claims have evolved into hybrid warfare against a Nato ally, destabilising the rules-based order underpinning Asian security.

During his second presidency, Trump has moved from offering to buy Greenland to threatening annexation. In January 2026, Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on eight European countries, threatening an increase to 25 per cent unless Denmark sells Greenland.

Trump’s justifications for Greenland – strategic location, critical minerals and Arctic access – mirror Beijing’s arguments regarding Taiwan: semiconductor dominance, strategic positioning in the first island chain and Western Pacific access.