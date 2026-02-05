Growing old alone with technology as the last quiet witness

For seniors who live alone, being ‘tracked’ is less about surveillance than being accounted for

The question is not whether technology replaces human care, but whether it can stand in when human presence is absent. PHOTO: ST

SINGAPORE is ageing faster than it likes to admit. We speak confidently about longevity, active ageing and silver productivity.

We are far less comfortable with the quieter, stark reality that more seniors are living alone, and some will die alone – not dramatically but silently, unnoticed for days, sometimes weeks. In 2025, there were at least 33 such deaths, according to figures compiled by social service agency Loving Heart.

Some may decry this as a moral failure. But it is a demographic one.