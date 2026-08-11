The Business Times
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THE BOTTOM LINE

Hong Kong’s low-tax lure is getting a reality check

A cut in levies may not be the unequivocal boon for the city’s financial sector

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Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 06:00 PM
    • Premium office vacancy rates in the Central Business District in Hong Kong are at their lowest since 2023, while rents rose by 6 per cent in the first half of 2026.
    • Premium office vacancy rates in the Central Business District in Hong Kong are at their lowest since 2023, while rents rose by 6 per cent in the first half of 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] The competitiveness of Hong Kong as a financial centre is about to be tested.

    The low-tax haven has two opposing forces that promise to transform its US$5.4 trillion asset-management industry, which overtook Switzerland as the world’s largest cross-border wealth hub in 2025.

    The city is widely expected to approve a landmark tax reform designed to attract overseas asset managers.

    The Bottom LineHong KongTax incentivesChina

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