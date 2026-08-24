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Hongkong Land’s SCPREF shows private funds may trump Reits for asset-light strategies

Might other groups inject premier Singapore commercial properties into private platforms?

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Aug 24, 2026 · 11:19 AM
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    • Property groups going asset light may find a private platform superior to a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust.
    • Property groups going asset light may find a private platform superior to a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] I am an ardent supporter of listed real estate investment trusts (Reits). My work experiences include being a real estate investment banker at a foreign house, an equities research analyst at a US bank covering Singapore property, and part of senior management of a major Reit, overseeing investment management, research and investor relations.  

    Today, I hold units in various Reits. I believe that Reits help democratise the ownership of good grade investment properties and see investing in well-managed Reits as helpful for retirees seeking stable recurrent income that may grow over time. 

    Thus, I was disappointed when Hongkong Land Holdings injected its interests in various premier Singapore commercial properties into a private fund and not a Reit.

    Hongkong LandCommercial propertyOfficesReitsSingapore REITsIOI PropertiesCity Developments Ltd (CDL)GuocolandSingapore Land GroupThe Level Ground

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