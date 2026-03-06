The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Hormuz is the hidden risk to the AI economy

The current geopolitical emergency shows that chip-producing South Korea and Taiwan need to increase the use of renewables

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • The building blocks of the technology industry are deeply dependent on petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
    • The building blocks of the technology industry are deeply dependent on petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. PHOTO: REUTERS

    David Fickling

    Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 03:44 PM

    A WORLD where we can cook up artificial intelligence (AI) videos in seconds from the apps on our phones might seem remote from the physical realities of warfare in the seaways of the Persian Gulf. In fact, they are closely intertwined.

    That is because the building blocks of the technology industry are deeply dependent on petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, where the US government vowed on Mar 3 to protect shipping threatened by retaliation from Iran after US and Israeli attacks over the weekend.

    More than half of the Dram and Nand chips that provide electronic devices with their short and long-term memory are manufactured in South Korea. About 70 per cent of the advanced processing chips found in smartphones, PCs and data centres are made in Taiwan. South Korea and Taiwan are among the most dependent on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Qatar.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranOil and gasEnergy securitySouth KoreaTaiwanMiddle East

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More